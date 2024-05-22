East Londonderry UUP urges traffic help for villages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has challenged the Sinn Fein Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to implement traffic measures which will boost tourism in the constituency’s villages.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Mr Carmichael said: “It is important we have the opportunity to air these important points in the presence of the Minister and he needs to visit the area to see the situation for himself.

“There are three areas that should be considered. First, there is tourism. As a political association at the heart of East Londonderry, we are doing our level best to encourage tourists to visit this beautiful constituency. It is almost impossible, especially during the summer, for traffic to get through some villages.

“Considering the coaches that are now being used, and the number of people who arrive to see the beauty of that lovely route along the coast, it is important to take this issue seriously and to ensure that there is a free flow of traffic through those villages during the summer.

"It is not simply a question of traffic management; it is important to provide areas in which people can park their cars. If we are to increase tourism, this issue must be taken seriously, progressed and examined in its entirety to ensure that those who are breaking the traffic laws are brought to book.

"Secondly, the economics of the area must be considered. People who drive along routes to see the beauty of the region may wish to stop for a meal at one of the hotels, restaurants or cafes. However, because of the traffic problems and congestion, they may turn off to find somewhere else outside of the constituency where they can enjoy their meal without worrying about the traffic.

“In connection with the economic issue, people who own shops and businesses, and especially the farming community - who come to the area for the markets and to exchange their goods - must also be considered. How on earth are those people supposed to conduct their business if, for example, there is illegal parking on both sides of the roads?

“Thirdly, this problem should not be considered only from the point of view of the East Londonderry villages. The issue needs to be addressed with reference to the road from Belfast right through to Londonderry. When that is taken into account, it will be seen in the context of something far greater.

“As an Association, we ask the Minister to urgently and strongly consider the fact that many parking regulations have been put in place, but that no follow-up action has been taken, which has led to the continuation of old bad habits.