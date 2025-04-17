Easter excitement: Families enjoy the Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day!

From 1pm to 4pm, families flocked to the Tannaghmore Gardens, eager to dive into a world of Easter fun.

Highlights of the event included the much-anticipated Easter egg trail, Easter themed face painting sessions, Bushcraft activities, inflatables, bubble fun, music and games that kept the little ones entertained for hours!

“We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. It was wonderful to see families come together to celebrate the start of the Easter break, and all proceeds raised will go towards the great work of Women’s Aid Armagh Down” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

Thanks to the event and donations, the Lord Mayor was able to raise £2,000 for her chosen charity Women’s Aid Armagh Down.

1 . Contributed Lord Mayor's Easter Trail Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lord Mayor's Easter Trail Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lord Mayor's Easter Trail Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Lord Mayor's Easter Trail Photo: Submitted