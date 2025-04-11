Economic and Sustainability Outlook in focus at Bank of Ireland Business Breakfast Event
Featuring a curated panel of speakers, the event addressed a number of topics of importance for businesses, including insights into current geopolitical challenges, economic impacts and sustainability opportunities.
Charlotte McCann, Associate Director Corporate Banking NI at Bank of Ireland explained: “Large corporates and SME businesses are at the heart of our economy and communities, providing employment for many and promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to live, work and invest in. Recent tariff announcements mean local and international businesses have much to consider. As a leading financial services partner with a footprint across the UK, EU and US, we will be supporting our customers as they navigate the changing landscape.”
Alan Bridle, UK Economist, Bank of Ireland, who spoke at the event said: “The local economy in terms of growth rates and export performance has outperformed the UK overall post-pandemic but may now be caught in the crosshairs of global trade disruption and policy volatility.
“Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements are still evolving but the prospect of tariff differentials with the EU and regulatory divergence with GB will add complexity and cost and our successful firms will be those who continue to invest in productivity-enhancing technology and skills.”
Other contributors included Conall Mac Coille, Group Economist, Bank of Ireland and Dr Dorothy Maxwell, Head of Sustainability Advisory, Davy Horizons.
