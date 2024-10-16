Eden Girls First Portadown Explores Why Clean Hands Are Still Important
The recent event was organised on Global Handwashing Day by NI Water in partnership with WaterAid to highlight the significance of this year’s theme ‘Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?’
NI Water’s education team visited the group, talking about the importance of hygiene and handwashing in ensuring good health for all. The education team also shared tips about helping to reduce wasting water by using a plug to fill just enough water in the sink and always remembering to turn the tap off tight in between and when finished soaping and rinsing.
NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “Global Handwashing Day is a great opportunity each year to talk about the role handwashing plays in preventing diseases and saving lives. It’s a day to remind everyone to continue practising good handwashing with soap habits as the most effective way to prevent illnesses, especially amongst children. It was also an opportunity to talk more about the significance and history of this day and to share tips on how to wash hands properly for 20 seconds, including our thumbs and wrists.”