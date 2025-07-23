Eight SRC students reach WorldSkills UK national final

These exceptional students will showcase their talents across five of 47 competition areas, demonstrating excellence in a range of technical and professional skills. They are part of a select group of 417 finalists chosen from nearly 7,900 entrants nationwide who competed earlier this year for a chance to represent their College and employers at a national level.
Students competing at the national finals are:
|Name
|Hometown
|Course
|Campus
|Competition Category
|Matthew Conn
|Waringstown
|Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship
|Newry
|Automation
|Phillip Fee
|Dromore
|Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship
|Newry
|Automation
|Joseph Cullen
|Portadown
|Vehicle Accident Repair Body Principles Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship
|Portadown
|Automotive Body Repair
|Jack Harvison
|Dungannon
|Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship
|Portadown
|Automotive Refinishing
|Andrew McVarnock
|Newry
|Professional Cookery Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship
|Newry
|Culinary Arts
|Leon Ruddy
|Bleary
|Professional Chef Level 2 Traineeship
|Newry
|Culinary Arts
|Carter McKnight
|Moira
|Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship
|Newry
|Mechatronics
|Ross Graham
|Banbridge
|Engineering (Technical Design & Manufacture) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship
|Newry
|Mechatronics
This year marks the first time the national competition has been held in South Wales having previously been held in Greater Manchester. Students who preform exceptionally at this year’s national competition may get the chance to represent the UK at the global “skills Olympics” competition in Japan in 2028.
Ben Blackledge, CEO, WorldSkills UK said:
“Congratulations to this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finalists. Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents. Over two intensive days of competition they will gain valuable skills and confidence which will turbo charge their careers and make the UK economy more competitive.
“With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”
Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College added:
“Congratulations to the eight SRC students who have been selected as finalists for this year’s WorldSkills UK national competition. These students have been selected from thousands of entrants to represent our College, their employers and Northern Ireland on a national stage. To have reached the national finals is a commendable achievement and the College looks forward to supporting them on this phenomenal journey to the national stage later this year”.