Eight SRC students reach WorldSkills UK national final

These exceptional students will showcase their talents across five of 47 competition areas, demonstrating excellence in a range of technical and professional skills. They are part of a select group of 417 finalists chosen from nearly 7,900 entrants nationwide who competed earlier this year for a chance to represent their College and employers at a national level.

Students competing at the national finals are:

Name Hometown Course Campus Competition Category Matthew Conn Waringstown Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship Newry Automation Phillip Fee Dromore Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship Newry Automation Joseph Cullen Portadown Vehicle Accident Repair Body Principles Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship Portadown Automotive Body Repair Jack Harvison Dungannon Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship Portadown Automotive Refinishing Andrew McVarnock Newry Professional Cookery Level 3 Diploma Apprenticeship Newry Culinary Arts Leon Ruddy Bleary Professional Chef Level 2 Traineeship Newry Culinary Arts Carter McKnight Moira Engineering (Mechatronics) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship Newry Mechatronics Ross Graham Banbridge Engineering (Technical Design & Manufacture) Level 5 Foundation Degree, Higher Level Apprenticeship Newry Mechatronics

This year marks the first time the national competition has been held in South Wales having previously been held in Greater Manchester. Students who preform exceptionally at this year’s national competition may get the chance to represent the UK at the global “skills Olympics” competition in Japan in 2028.

Ben Blackledge, CEO, WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finalists. Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents. Over two intensive days of competition they will gain valuable skills and confidence which will turbo charge their careers and make the UK economy more competitive.

“With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College added:

“Congratulations to the eight SRC students who have been selected as finalists for this year’s WorldSkills UK national competition. These students have been selected from thousands of entrants to represent our College, their employers and Northern Ireland on a national stage. To have reached the national finals is a commendable achievement and the College looks forward to supporting them on this phenomenal journey to the national stage later this year”.

1 . Contributed Joe Cullen is one of six finalists competing at the WorldSkills UK national finals this November. Joe is competing in the Automotive Body Repair category. This will be Joe’s first experience of the WorldSkills UK national finals. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles apprentice Jack Harvison is one of six finalists at this year’s WorldSkills UK national finals. Jack previously undertook the Traineeship in Vehicle Paint Refinishing before progressing to the Level 3 Apprenticeship. This year’s finals marks the first time Jack will experience the competition at a national level. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Banbridge student Ross is returning to the WorldSkills UK national arena alongside teammate Carter McKnight. The teammates have experienced success in the 2023 and 2024 WorldSkills UK national finals, winning the Automation gold medal in 2023 and the Mechatronics bronze medal in 2024. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Dromore man Phillip Fee is set to compete in the WorldSkills UK national finals alongside teammate and SRC classmate Matthew Conn. The pair will compete in Automation category and are one of six teams vying for a medal. 2025 marks the first time Phillip and Matthew have competed at the WorldSkills UK national level. Both study mechatronic engineering at Southern Regional College’s Newry campus. Photo: Submitted