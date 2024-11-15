Electric Shock Report to Launch at Northern Ireland’s Premier Electrical Industry Event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The report, titled Ending Shock Silence, is based on findings from the Electric Shock Survey, a recent study conducted by ETT to understand the frequency and culture of reporting electric shocks at work.
The Stay Connected event will take place on Wednesday November 27 at Galgorm Resort & Spa. Now in its 3rd year, Stay Connected is widely recognised as the leading event for electrical contractors in Northern Ireland, bringing together industry leaders, employers, and supply chains for a day full of insights, networking, and continuous professional development (CPD) opportunities.
Designed to provide attendees with a unique opportunity to stay up to date on the latest industry trends, products, and legislation, the event will also help attendees learn about the latest technical updates and business advice - all in short, bite-sized sessions.
Throughout the day, attendees can engage with electrical suppliers, wholesalers, and industry experts, with various practical demonstrations.
This year’s event will also feature the official launch of the Ending Shock Silence report, which includes the highly anticipated findings of the organisation’s recent Electric Shock Survey.
Supported by the Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and UK-based charity, Electrical Safety First (ESF), the Electric Shock Survey and resulting Ending Shock Silence report is part of the wider Save Our Sparks campaign, an initiative inspired by Michael’s Story, a 26-year-old qualified and experienced electrician, who tragically died due to electrocution at work.
ETT’s Chief Executive, Charlotte Bamber, said: “Stay Connected continues to grow each year, proving to be an invaluable opportunity for the electrical contracting sector to come together and tackle evolving challenges and opportunities, providing an ideal forum for attendees to exchange ideas, build new relationships, and explore potential partnerships.
“This year’s event also sees the launch of the Ending Shock Silence report, which highlights the findings of an important piece of industry research conducted by ETT into the frequency of electric shocks at work in Northern Ireland and the culture around reporting them.
“We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the industry to what will undoubtedly be a valuable and informative day and sharing the findings of our research with the launch of the Ending Shock Silence report.”
For more information on the Stay Connected programme and to book your tickets, go to ett-ni.org