​A YOUNG Donaghcloney artist has had her work included on billboards and bus stops welcoming golf fans from around the world to The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Elise Bell (8) was one of six winners of Tourism NI’s tee-rific art competition.

Entrants were encouraged to let their imagination run wild with bold, bright and artistic original designs showcasing what the people and places of Northern Ireland mean to them and how they want their home to be seen by global golf fans.

All winners received an overnight stay in Northern Ireland with overall winner, Lucia Heaney (15) from Magherafelt winning four tickets to The 153rd Open.

With almost 200 fantastic entries received, six finalists were chosen by the judging panel to have their designs appear on a selection of out of home advertising across Belfast and Portrush, as well as other marketing formats.

The other winning entries were submitted by: Bodhi Eastwood (6), Jessica O’Driscoll (7), Lydia Perry (15) and Alexander Bell (11).

The judging panel was made up of Naomi Waite, Tourism NI’s Director of Marketing, Fran Porter, Arts & Cultural Facilities Officer with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Miller Cornelius, Brand Manager at The R&A and award-winning artist, Kathryn Callaghan.

Naomi Waite said she was thrilled to see Northern Ireland’s giant spirit brought to life by talented young artists. “It never ceases to amaze me how talented our young people are and their creations for this competition have been outstanding.

“Northern Ireland is proud to host the return of The Open and we know visitors will be spoilt for choice with amazing experiences and places to visit when they are away from the golf course.”

Elise Bell (8) was one of six winners