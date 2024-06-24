Emerging Portadown author Lucy McMullan ignites literary scene with debut novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ready to dive into the pulsating heart of modern-day Belfast with Lucy McMullan’s long-anticipated debut novel, “Belles of Belfast,” hit the shelves this week.

This empowering and steamy tale promises to captivate readers with its blend of humour, romance, and raw authenticity, as it introduces Anna, a freshly single woman navigating the tumultuous post-breakup landscape, armed with nothing but her wit and an unyielding desire to reclaim her self-worth.

Lucy infuses her vibrant hometown into her narratives, painting the city in a modern, dynamic light. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the City, Anna takes centre stage as the creator of the audacious podcast, ‘Belles of Belfast.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning her dating woes into a public spectacle, she fearlessly shares her romantic escapades, creating a captivating mix of humour, vulnerability, and unabashed sexuality. Think “Sex in the City” meets “Bridget Jones” with a dash of the irreverent spirit of “Derry Girls.”

Lucy McMullan

Unlike typical Northern Irish narratives, religion takes a backseat in this metropolitan tale. “Belles of Belfast” breaks free from the shackles of sectarianism, presenting a refreshing, empowering narrative that transcends traditional divides. This contemporary story aims to inspire young women to embrace their lives with confidence, devoid of shame and full of self-love.

As Anna encounters an array of captivating men, the story takes a scintillating turn, delving into the realms of passion and desire. From the older, wealthier Mr Millionaire to the enigmatic Mr Mysterious, each character challenges Anna, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Buckle up for a ride filled with steamy encounters that will make your heart race. “Belles of Belfast” is not just a novel; it’s a celebration of femininity, resilience, and the unapologetic pursuit of pleasure. Lucy McMullan’s storytelling prowess brings to life a tale that is as hot as it is heart-warming, as audacious as it is empowering – a must-read for those seeking a bold, modern take on love, lust, and self-discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy, a 25-year-old native of Portadown, has always harboured a deep passion for storytelling. Her love affair with storytelling began at the tender age of 12 when she became a content creator.

Belles of Belfast

Influenced by the rich worlds of film, books and TV, Lucy’s ability to weave compelling and relatable stories garnered her connections and excited readers, eagerly awaiting the release of Belles of Belfast.

Every word Lucy writes is imbued with the fervour of someone who lives and breathes her craft. She doesn’t just write stories; she creates worlds where readers can find empowerment and inspiration, reflecting her own journey of self-love and discovery.

Lucy said: "When I set out to write “Belles of Belfast”,' I wanted to create a story that reflects the modern, vibrant spirit of Belfast, not one overshadowed by the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While our history is important, there's so much more to Northern Ireland than its past conflicts. Through Anna’s adventures and misadventures, I wanted to focus on the contemporary experiences of women here – their relationships, ambitions, and everyday lives. This novel is about breaking free from old narratives, owning your desires, and celebrating the resilience and joy of a new generation.

“The book is my love letter to the vibrant city of Belfast and to every woman who's ever felt lost and found herself again. I can't wait for readers to meet Anna and join her on this exhilarating ride, and I hope they find as much joy and empowerment in reading it as I did in creating it!!”