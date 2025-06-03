Employ Me Partnership wins ‘Team of the Year – Small Business’ at Workplace and Employment Awards

Employ Me partners, Southern Regional College (SRC), Clanrye Group, Women’s Aid Armagh Down, and Community Advice Newry, Mourne and Down won big at the 17th edition of the Workplace and Employment Awards on Thursday, May 29, at the Titanic securing the title of “Team of the Year – Small Business”.

Employ Me is a unique collaboration between four partnering organisations combining resources and expertise to support those individuals furthest removed from the job market across the Newry, Mourne and Down, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council areas. With a dedicated team of just 25 staff across all partners, the project has already transformed the lives of over 1,700 people since its launch in 2022.

Employ Me was one of three finalists shortlisted for the award. The revelation of the team as award winners, marks a proud moment, following years of tireless effort and commitment to improving lives across the local communities.

The team has supported those society have forgotten about, those facing additional challenges or just don’t know how to help. This includes people with caring responsibilities, long-term unemployed individuals, individuals with additional needs, those with past involvement in the justice system, and women seeking to return to work.

Working collaboratively, the partner organisations helped people overcome challenges in their personal and work lives, through the creation of personalised plans for each person, helping them build confidence, gain qualifications, and find opportunities for education, training, or work.

This award is a testament to the tangible impact the Employ Me team has made. Surpassing their original target of 1,400, the team supported 1,700 individuals—achieving 123% of their goal. They successfully helped 773 people into employment, guided over 700 into education and training, and more than 1,000 gained a qualification or completed a course.

A crucial element of this success is the delivery of holistic ‘wraparound support’ that places participant wellbeing at its core, helping to unlock hidden potential and foster long-term change.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented: “We are proud to be recognised alongside our three partners for the collective effort that has made the Employ Me programme such a success. Each team member has played an essential role in delivering these outcomes, and this award is a fitting acknowledgment of their commitment and impact.”

Employ Me staff from the four partnering organisations at the Workplace and Employment Awards.

Liam Devine, CEO at Clanrye Group said: “We are delighted to accept the Team of the Year award alongside SRC, Women’s Aid and Community Advice. This honour recognises our joint efforts to support people from our community to reengage in the world of work. Thank you to our staff, volunteers and partners—together we will continue to make a real difference.”

Kellie Murray, CEO Community Advice Newry, Mourne and Down added: "We are incredibly proud to be part of the Employ Me partnership and honoured to receive the ‘Team of the Year – Small Business’ award. This recognition reflects the hard work, compassion, and dedication of our entire team. Together, we’ve helped individuals who often feel left behind empowering them to believe in themselves, rebuild their confidence, and take meaningful steps toward a better future. This project proves what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose: to make a real difference in people’s lives."

Lastly Eileen Murphy, CEO of Women’s Aid Armagh Down further added: “This award is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations unite with a shared vision and commitment to community. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Irish News.”