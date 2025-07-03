Empowering the future: Mallaghan celebrates women in engineering

Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacture of airport ground support equipment, has marked Women in Engineering Day 2025 with a networking breakfast to celebrate and empower female talent.

The event, held at the company’s Dungannon headquarters, included insights from three local entrepreneurs: Laura Murphy, Owner of Oatco Super Fuel; Niamh Quinn, Aesthetic Clinic Owner; and Cáoileánn Conway, Performance Dietitian from Be Better You.

With a growing number of female employees - now totalling over 50 across the business, accounting for approximately 10% of the total workforce - Mallaghan is actively investing in creating an inclusive workplace and encouraging more women to consider careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Aimee O’Neill, HR Business Partner Mallaghan, commented:

“At Mallaghan, we are committed to building a culture where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

“Our Women in Engineering network breakfast is a reflection of that commitment, not only celebrating the achievements of our talented female team members but also providing a platform to learn from inspirational voices across the business and wider community.”

Laura McGrath, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Mallaghan added:

“Events like this are vital in challenging perceptions, breaking down barriers, and showing that engineering and manufacturing are industries where women can thrive and lead.

“By celebrating role models, both within our company and the wider community, we hope to inspire the next generation of female engineers and leaders.”

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG and dnata.