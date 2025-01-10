End Violence Against Women and Girls

Since 2020 in Northern Ireland, 25 women have been violently killed, all but one by a man, with 42 confirmed femicides since 2017. These numbers highlight a tragic and disproportionate reality for women and girls, and that targeted efforts are required to create awareness and drive change.

In September 2024, the Northern Ireland Executive Office (TEO) launched The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) strategic framework. It intends to bring together the whole of society and government response to address this issue which impacts the lives of far too many women and girls across our society.

With help from the Northern Ireland Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is offering funding of up to £25,000 through the Change Fund. This initiative will support a wide range of organisations across our community, sports, arts and faith based sectors to raise awareness and help end violence against women and girls across the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

This funding will help to mobilise grassroots action, support innovative delivery and maximise the impact of community-led initiatives by focusing on three key outcomes:

Change the attitudes, behaviours and culture of violence against women and girls Promote healthy, respectful relationships Help women and girls feel and be safe everywhere

The Council welcomes applications from a wide range of organisations across the community, sports, arts and faith-based sectors, please visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/END for further clarification on grant information sessions, eligibility criteria, application guidance notes and the EVAWG campaign.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “Violence against women and girls is a profound issue that we must tackle head-on. The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls framework and initiatives like the Change Fund are vital steps in building a community where everyone feels safe and respected. I urge all eligible groups across our Borough to come forward with their ideas and take advantage of this funding opportunity to make a real and lasting difference.”

This initiative is the first of several upcoming initiatives by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council as part of the EVAWG Strategic Framework.

There is something that everyone can do. Let’s get started.