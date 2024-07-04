Energia donation is a big boost for Tiny Tots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff working at a County Antrim nursery have invested in new learning aids and toys for children thanks to a donation from Energia – Ireland’s leading provider of electricity.

The £300 was awarded to Tiny Tots Nursery School in Toome following a nomination by Energia employee Paul Russell. It was made as part of the company’s ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship scheme.

‘Helping Hands’ is designed to support those causes in Northern Ireland that matter the most. It does this by giving staff the opportunity to nominate an individual, group or organisation to receive sponsorship knowing it can make a positive difference.

Paul said: “I am delighted and proud that Energia has been able to provide Tiny Tots with this funding through the Helping Hands scheme. This funding will be invaluable to Tiny Tots, and allow them to continue to provide the best setting for the children to develop.”

Tiny Tots Nursery School pupils and teacher Sarah McMullan with Energia representative Paul Russell

Founded in 1986, Tiny Tots has class members aged three and four and is run with the intention of one staff member for every eight students. The added financial assistance will enhance the overall learning experience for children at Tiny Tots, according to teacher Sarah McMullan.

“The nursery is set to benefit significantly from the financial assistance as this extra funding will provide countless learning opportunities for children, whilst also supporting them to develop their gross motor skills and fine motor skills,” said Sarah.