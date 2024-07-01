Energia puts best foot forward with Irish Dancing donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A donation from Energia to Bentra School of Irish Dancing in Carrickfergus has funded an awards ceremony where every one of its current members was presented with a prize.

The £300 was awarded through the energy provider’s ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship initiative following a nomination by employee Roisin Kirby.

The financial support made organising a successful prizegiving for the local dance school possible, with the achievements of every member being recognised. “Small clubs greatly benefit from Energia’s Helping Hands scheme,” explained Roisin.

“As an assistant of the dance club, it was wonderful to see the smiles on every child's face, and the awards they received. This could not have been done without the generosity of the Helping Hands scheme,” she added.

Bentra School of Irish Dancing is based in Eden Community Centre, Carrickfergus, and has members who range from eighteen months to 21-years plus. It was established back in 1992 by Jacqueline Haggan, who is passionate about teaching people how to dance.

“We are most grateful for the £300 funding from Energia,” said Jacqueline, who is head teacher at the school. “The funding helped us supply medals and trophies for each child in the school who had worked tirelessly for many weeks to put on a competition of traditional Festival Irish Dancing.