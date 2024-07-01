Energia puts best foot forward with Irish Dancing donation
The £300 was awarded through the energy provider’s ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship initiative following a nomination by employee Roisin Kirby.
The financial support made organising a successful prizegiving for the local dance school possible, with the achievements of every member being recognised. “Small clubs greatly benefit from Energia’s Helping Hands scheme,” explained Roisin.
“As an assistant of the dance club, it was wonderful to see the smiles on every child's face, and the awards they received. This could not have been done without the generosity of the Helping Hands scheme,” she added.
Bentra School of Irish Dancing is based in Eden Community Centre, Carrickfergus, and has members who range from eighteen months to 21-years plus. It was established back in 1992 by Jacqueline Haggan, who is passionate about teaching people how to dance.
“We are most grateful for the £300 funding from Energia,” said Jacqueline, who is head teacher at the school. “The funding helped us supply medals and trophies for each child in the school who had worked tirelessly for many weeks to put on a competition of traditional Festival Irish Dancing.
“Every child was able to be recognised with medals and trophies for their hard work, and without this funding this would not have been possible. I can’t stress how much we appreciate the generous funding. Every child was delighted with their awards and left the festival smiling,” she added.
