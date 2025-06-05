Epic adventure awaits as Stena Line’s popular family cruise returns

Making magical memories for little pirates and princesses.

Parents searching for a magical day out to create memories with their kids need look no further as Stena Line has confirmed the extension of its popular Pirates and Princesses Cruises.

Sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan this fun filled, non-landing, family adventure will provide memories you’ll treasure forever.

The latest dates for the cruises have just been announced. They are July 8, August 6 & 13, September 6 & 20 and October 29 & 30.

All Aboard Pirates and Princesses!

The party starts as soon as you step on board, as your little Jack Sparrows, Annas and Elsas enjoy a disco, and some action-packed games.

And as you make your way to Cairnryan there’ll be plenty to keep your young ones entertained, kicking off with a ‘ferry-tale’ puppet show and a variety of interactive games.

The return journey will kick off with another disco and feature a spellbinding magician before a fancy-dress parade brings the day to a close.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager,said the family favourite cruises have been particularly popular.

Prices start from just £15 per child and £12 per adult. For more information and to book your next trip, visit Stena Line’s website.

She said: “At Stena Line, we understand how important it is to create memories with your children and what better way than by welcoming lots of little pirates and princesses onboard.

“We’re delighted to once again welcome families onboard this cruise and can’t wait for what is sure to be an exciting event.

“We have lots of magical adventures planned and we know our young passengers will have a brilliant time.”

And, while the kids are having the time of their lives, adults can enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort onboard Stena Superfast and enjoy a great value meal at the onboard Taste Restaurant where you can feed a family of four for just £36.