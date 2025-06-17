Escape to Cancun next Easter direct from Belfast International

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, has announced that it will operate a direct flight from Belfast International Airport next March coinciding with the Easter break.

Departing Monday 30th March 2026, Northern Ireland holidaymakers can choose from over 70 hotels along the stunning Caribbean Coast for their fourteen-night holiday.

Spring temperatures in Cancun can range from the early 20s to the early 30s, with around 9 hours of sunshine a day and low rainfall anticipated – ideal for a sunny escape!

Cancun is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula and is one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations. It also serves as the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sport opportunities are easy to come by. On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are delighted to offer Northern Ireland customers the opportunity to holiday in Cancun next Spring direct from their local airport. Mexico’s Caribbean coast has the perfect mix of sandy beaches and luxury hotels and makes for an ideal Easter getaway.”

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: “TUI have been consistently expanding their long haul offering from Belfast International Airport, the launch of Cancun for Summer 2025 has proven to be extremely popular so we are delighted to see additional service to Cancun for Easter 2026 providing more travel options for local passengers.”

To book your Mexican escape next March, visit tui.co.uk, your local TUI store or travel agent in Northern Ireland.