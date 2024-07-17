ESO Belfast develops app for emergency responders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), hospitals and fire departments has announced the development of two new products designed to revolutionise the operations of first responders.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new iOS app for ESO’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) - developed by an engineering team in Belfast over the past 12 months and Patient Registry product – developed in Belfast over the last three years - will streamline how first responders and hospital staff work. The two products are crafted to streamline workflows and enhance the capabilities of fire departments, hospitals, state, and governments bodies.

The first-of-its-kind iOS application will feature Siri integration and Speech to Text functionality to enable rapid patient documentation, facilitate real-time communication and reduce the need for manual typing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An innovation that will not only accelerate data entry but also minimise errors, ensuring the accuracy of patient records. Another significant advantage is its hands-free workflow which enables responders to perform essential tasks without the need for physical interaction with the device, ensuring the ability to access vital information without distraction. The native iOS App for ESO’s EHR product is set to be released later this year.

Russell Beggs, Senior Vice President of Engineering

Russell Beggs, Senior Vice President of Engineering at ESO Belfast highlights the pivotal role of the Belfast team in engineering cutting-edge products and driving healthcare innovation.

He said: “In an industry where trends and customer demographics continually shift, we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve and ESO is proudly leading the charge from Belfast with the creation of two first-of-their-kind applications. In doing so, we have listened attentively to the needs and feedback of first responders.

“Our goal is to evolve how first responders care for patients in the first instance and automate the data collection as much as possible to help create safer communities on a global scale. With these new technologies, we hope to not only meet the evolving demands of healthcare services but to empower the next generation of lifesavers with the latest innovations at their fingertips."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the iOS app for ESO’s EHR product, ESO Belfast has also developed a comprehensive Patient Registry product aimed at addressing the critical needs of hospital healthcare providers. The product has been crafted to improve patient data management and accessibility by providing a robust platform for the collection, analysis, and reporting of patient data - enabling healthcare providers to track patient outcomes and improve care delivery. This product is designed to support hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities in managing large volumes of patient data efficiently throughout the continuum of care. It offers features such as customisable data fields, advanced reporting tools, and seamless integration with existing healthcare systems.

ESO Belfast Team

Allen Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at ESO, highlighted the critical role of accessible technology in high-pressure environments.

Allen explains: “We recognise that first responders operate in fast-paced, high-pressure situations where accessible technology is crucial. By integrating innovative solutions like our iOS app and the Patient Registry product into our ecosystem, we envision a landscape where these technologies empower first responders to navigate the complexities of their jobs with ease, enabling them to focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional patient care. Our goal with these solutions is to provide user-friendly, swift, and intuitive technology that seamlessly delivers patient updates and essential data to first responders' devices."

Established in 2019, the Belfast office serves as an engineering hub and has been a cornerstone in ESO’s journey to becoming the largest software provider to emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Anderson, Development Manager at ESO Belfast adds: "Being part of the team at ESO Belfast working to develop first-of-its-kind solutions for Emergency Medical Services has been an exciting journey. Both the new iOS app and the Patient Registry embody the ESO mission wholeheartedly. It's not just about creating software but empowering those on the front lines with the tools they need to perform their jobs more effectively. To be able to contribute to such impactful innovations from Belfast makes us incredibly proud.”

Since 2019, ESO’s Belfast footprint has significantly expanded, including an investment in a new state-of-the-art office on Fountain Street. Designed to embody collaboration, vibrancy, and innovation, the new office space also facilitated the creation of a cybersecurity hub in 2022, resulting in the addition of another 20 new roles bringing over 140 jobs to Northern Ireland in less than five years. Its growth aligns with the increasing importance of big data in Northern Ireland and the growing responsibility of data-first companies.