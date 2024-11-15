Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week marks the European Week for Waste Reduction (16 - 24 November), the largest campaign in Europe aimed at raising awareness about waste prevention. The focus for this year’s initiative is the urgent need to reduce food waste, a growing concern that impacts our environment.

In Antrim and Newtownabbey, food waste is a significant issue. Statistics reveal that approximately 30% of the waste in black bins consists of food that could be diverted from landfill.

The majority of this food waste is produced in households and the figures indicate that everyone has a role to play in reducing food waste as much as possible.

Simple steps, such as meal planning, using leftovers and adequately storing food to maximise longevity all contribute to reducing the amount of food waste produced by each household.

Campaign to reduce food waste 16-24 November

To meet this challenge, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is reinforcing its commitment to reducing consumption, reusing materials, and promoting effective recycling practices.

As part of these efforts, the Council is also promoting Community Fridges, which serve as shared, non-judgmental spaces that bring together local residents and businesses to reduce food waste while addressing food poverty, a pressing issue for many in our communities today.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “Everyone has a role to play in reducing food waste as much as possible. Most Community Fridges are run by volunteers and open on certain days to share safe food items. They help to lessen our environmental impact and create transformative spaces that address food scarcity by distributing items collected from shops, local allotments and through redistribution organisations.”

Community Fridges can be found in Antrim, Randalstown, Ballyclare, Rathcoole, Crumlin and Newtownabbey. These fridges not only reduce our carbon footprint but also foster community resilience and well-being. Everyone is welcome to both contribute to and benefit from these resources.

Further details on the Community Fridge Network and a map of the Network are available at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/community-fridge-network