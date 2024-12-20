Event safety first at Belfast venues
Proparamedics is an independent ambulance service, and this new contract is a re-appointment after more than 10 years providing paramedic, first aid and ambulance services at Belfast’s three iconic event venues.
Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, said,
“We are delighted to partner with Proparamedics for our event medical services. The health and safety of every visitor to our venues is one of our biggest priorities.
“We require a trusted partner to deliver paramedic services and on-site ambulance support in the event of an accident or medical emergency. Proparamedics have consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of delivering event medical services.
“Proparamedics have a skilled professional team and they continuously raise industry standards. They are familiar with our venues and they provide added value to our own team through specialist first aid training.
“We’re very pleased to entrust this essential role to them again. We look forward to continuing to partner with them as we deliver a programme of events that delivers socially, culturally and economically for Belfast and Northern Ireland.”
Marking 25 years in business this year, Proparamedics provides a range of services including, event medical cover, private / family transfer and first aid training.
Megan Hamill, Training Manager at Proparamedics said:
“Since the company was founded in 1999, it has been our mission to deliver top-tier ambulance and event medical services. We have a dedicated team of highly trained clinical staff who are committed to doing the right thing. We’re proud that BWUH Ltd has trusted us to continue providing this important support, while they focus on delivering a diverse range of culture, entertainment and events in their three prestigious venues.”