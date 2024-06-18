Everyone’s a winner at Dreams and Sofatime Craigavon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading bed and sofa retailer Dreams and Sofatime, is excited to announce a Spin to Win in-store competition, running from June 20 th – June 23, 2024. This event is part of the grand reopening of their newly renovated bed and sofa store in Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon.

Local people are invited to join in the celebrations across the weekend, with an exclusive opportunity to get a first look at the new and improved showroom, plus win mystery prizes and make the most of limited time event-only offers.

Since establishing their first store in the UK in 1985, Dreams has expanded to become the UK’s leading bed retailer. Sofatime, is a family-owned business which has been trading for more than 11 years and prides itself on offering the best quality sofas and award-winning customer service.

The brands now operate in seven locations across Northern Ireland, with branches in Ballymena, Bangor, Boucher Road, Coleraine, Craigavon, Newtownabbey and Omagh.

Mandy Bonar, Store Manager at Dreams and Sofatime Craigavon said: “We are thrilled to welcome the local community to our beautifully revamped store, offering a wide selection of beds, mattresses and sofas.

"Our Craigavon location has been designed to inspire customers with our new range of mattresses and a special brand zone featuring renowned names such as Tempur, with its exclusive cool touch technology, Kaymed, Sealy, and many more.

The Spin to win competition adds an element of fun, giving everyone the chance to win mystery prizes during the event.”The newly updated store will be open for visits and participation in the Spin to WIN event from June 20th to June 23rd. Remember, every participant is guaranteed to be a winner.

Dreams and Sofatime offer free delivery and up to 36 months of 0% finance on all beds, mattresses, and sofas. As a platinum award winner for customer service, customers can rest assured that they will receive the highest quality service by their dedicated bed and sofa experts.