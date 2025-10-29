Evora 'Hospice Girls' hit the right note

N​urses from Evora Hospice hit the right note as they channel their inner Spice Girls!

​Evora Hospice has again hit the right note, as its team of dedicated nurses have channelled their inner ‘Spice Girls’ to raise funds for palliative care in the local community.

A medley of some of the girl power band’s most iconic pop tracks - including 90s’ hits Spice Up Your Life and Wannabe - have been reworked to raise awareness and money for the hospice’s annual car giveaway, supported by Shelbourne Motors and Buttercrane Shopping Centre.

For just £2, entrants have the chance to win a new Renault Clio Evolution car, with every ticket purchased helping to provide specialist care to those living with a palliative illness, or bereavement support for families throughout the Armagh, Down and Tyrone areas.

The ‘Hospice Girls’ performance can be viewed on Evora Hospice’s Facebook page, where supporters are encouraged to share, donate and join in the fun for a great cause.

Formerly Southern Area Hospice Services, the annual draw is one of Evora’s biggest fundraising events thanks, they say, to “the incredible ongoing support from the public”.

Last year, the money raised by the car raffle helped to provide specialist palliative care to patients and support for family members.

By participating in this year’s raffle, people can play an important role in delivering the care patients and their families need.

Raffle tickets are being sold daily from a hospice stand in the Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry and at the Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon, as well as other local venues. Tickets can also be purchased by telephoning 028 3026 7711.

The draw will take place on Saturday, November 8 at Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.evorahospice.org

The video is available to view on the hospice’s social media channels at https://www.facebook.com/reel/3227652520732646

