Excellence Awards celebrated at SERC’s Lisburn Campus

Guests, including The Right Worshipful Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, were welcomed with a drinks reception, followed by a short film involving some of the student body celebrating excellence at SERC, before certificates and awards were presented in recognition of outstanding student achievements and staff success.

Awards were presented by John Nugent, Chair of SERC’s Governing Body. The College was delighted to have headline sponsorship support from SSE Airtricity, who also supported the category award for Apprentice of the Year. Category awards were also sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award; by Greenview for the Trainee of the Year; and Drayne’s Farm for the Community Champion of the Year.

Following the presentations, a Vote of Thanks was given by Chris Bruton, SERC Student Governor.

Derek Wilson, SERC Governing Body and Master of Ceremonies for the evening said, “This evening, we celebrate the success of a number of our students in their courses. But we are also highlighting and rewarding activity in areas such as entrepreneurship, and work with the Student’s Union - all important parts of college life which deliver real-life learning experiences and help our students develop as rounded individuals. We are also here to celebrate staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who support our students to achieve excellence.”

He continued, “We have seen some great achievements since we last gathered for these awards. For example, students have been winners in inter-college and international skills contests, and staff have won accolades in teaching awards programmes, with one lecturer presented with a Great British Businesswoman award for work in engineering.In addition, SERC projects have been recognised in Good for Me, Good for FE, a UK-wide programme, which highlights work in the community as well as outstanding support services within colleges.

“We are consistently shown to be the highest achieving college in Northern Ireland. In the last academic year, 7,410 students achieving a regulated qualification and we had a 90% Achievement rate across the wide range of courses we deliver.”

Derek concluded, “I really am proud to be associated with this College. I congratulate all nominees and award winners on your achievements.”

Khadine Benkirane-Long from sponsor Greenview presents Angel Armstrong, Trainee of the Year for School of School of Business, Health & Hospitality.

Chris Burton, Student Governor and Gary Ritchie, Deputy Principal, Curriculum.

John Nugent, Chair, SERC Governing Body, with Rafael Lorf, Apprentice of the Year for School of Engineering and Science