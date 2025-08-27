Exclusive bridal dress sale in Larne supports Women’s Aid

Brides-to-be, get ready to say ‘yes’ to the dress. Bridal Elegance, Larne is hosting a stunning bridal dress sale on Sunday, August 31, with all proceeds supporting Women’s Aid ABCLN.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to find a beautiful, new wedding gown at an incredible price. The sale features a stunning collection of dresses, all generously supplied by the award-winning bridal seamstress, Telfair Tailoring.

“We are so excited to be hosting this unique dress sale on behalf of Women’s Aid — helping support the vital work they do in our local community” says boutique owner Lauren McLean.

“Whether you are newly engaged, still searching for 'the one,' or just love a bargain with heart, come along, try on, and take home a gown that will make your big day unforgettable—all while supporting an incredible cause.”

Women's Aid ABCLN supports women and children experiencing domestic abuseplaceholder image
Women's Aid ABCLN supports women and children experiencing domestic abuse

Women's Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information, and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne, and Newtownabbey.

Lorraine Telfair says: “When I closed my bridal shop, I donated all our brand new dresses to Women’s Aid. Please support this amazing pop-up.

"For a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous gowns available, you can visit @womenaidablcnlarneshop on Instagram."

The sale will be held at Bridal Elegance Boutique, 18 Main Street, Larne, from 11am to 4pm. No appointment is needed.

For more information you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN Retail Area Manager, Michelle McIlrath on 077 01 388726 or email [email protected]

