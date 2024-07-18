Expansion of Balloo Wetlands benefits biodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An area of land adjacent to Balloo Wetlands has been officially handed over to Ards and North Down Borough Council by Radius Housing and will be managed for the purposes of biodiversity, following the completion of a nearby housing project.

The Balloo Wetlands has walking trails as well as an array of natural wildlife and is currently managed by Ulster Wildlife on behalf of the Council. To mark the handover of the lands, the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, was joined at the wetlands by Fiona McAnespie from Radius Housing and Andy Crory from Ulster Wildlife.

The transfer of the land is the final stage of the mixed tenure housing project developed by Radius Housing, which has seen 199 new homes built at Fort Green, Rathgill. Ulster Wildlife will continue to maintain and manage the land to enhance biodiversity. Radius Housing constructed the Fort Green development, which was a £22.5m investment by Radius, Department for Communities and NIHE in 199 new homes, as well as other community facilities such as a play park specially designed for children of all abilities that is managed by the Council and retail facilities.

Speaking at the handover, the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “This additional area of land will be managed by Ulster Wildlife to improve biodiversity through rewilding. Balloo Wetland Nature Reserve is situated in an urban area and the addition of this piece of land will ensure that a wider space for nature is protected. Biodiversity is essential for the processes that support animals, plants and microorganisms, and the land will enhance Balloo Wetlands as a whole.”

Andy Crory, Mayor of Ards and North Down Cllr Alistair Cathcart, Fiona McAnespie, Radius Housing

Fiona McAnespie from Radius Housing said: “We are delighted that Ards and North Down Borough Council and Ulster Wildlife have taken on this additional land. This shows Radius’s strong commitment to maintaining essential green space for biodiversity. These beautiful wetlands will be maintained to safeguard the ecosystems within are protected and encouraged to thrive. In developing the new homes at Fort Green, we ensured that green and community spaces were included as a central element of the design, and this included connecting the community with the wetlands. We hope our tenants and the wider community are able to enjoy this area for years to come.”

Andy Crory, Nature Reserves Manager from Ulster Wildlife, said: “This additional area of land will almost double the size of Balloo Wetland Nature Reserve, creating a bigger and more connected wild area for nature’s recovery. Our plan is to let nature take its course, ‘rewilding’ the area with minimal intervention. This approach will help buffer the nature reserve, boosting the abundance, resilience and diversity of wildlife. While the new area will not be accessible to the public, its proximity to the nature reserve, which will remain open as usual for everyone to enjoy, will help bring local people closer to nature.”