Expert gives top tips on cutting down consumption as plastic wet wipe ban faces the flush

Whilst it is currently up in the air as to whether the UK plastic wet wipe ban is still going ahead after the general election, EarthSmart Hub has analysed data sources reflecting the effect that plastic wet wipes have on our wildlife and climate.

It was reported by the Marine Conservation Society that over 21,000 wet wipes were recorded as sewage-related litter in 2023 in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Water UK states that wet wipes cause roughly around 93% of UK sewage blockages.

Speaking on plastic wet wipes, CEO of Earthsmart Hub Khurram Sheikh said: “It is absolutely vital that whatever government gets into power after the next election, picks up the legislation to ban plastic wet wipes in the UK.

“Not only do plastic wet wipes take roughly 100 years to decompose, but they also break down into microplastics harming wildlife. They are also full of binding agents and disinfectants which contribute to the rising river pollution, and the bacteria they carry poses a significant health risk to people who use our rivers.”

Man throwing a wet wipe to the toilet

Plastic wet wipes aren’t the only household items that take a long time to decompose. Earthsmart Hub has compiled a list of common items you may have in your home and how long they take to decompose, along with top tips on how to cut your consumption down.

Glass Bottles: 1 Million Years.

Polyurethane Seat Cushions: 1,000 Years.

Ink Cartridges: 450-1000 Years.

Coffee Pods: 500 Years.

Disposable Nappies: 500 Years.

Plastic Toothbrush: 500 Years.

Hairspray Bottles: 200-500 Years.

Plastic Straws: 200 Years.

Batteries: 100 Years.

Wet Wipes 100 Years.

Sharing top tips on how to cut down on consumption Khurram Sheikh said: “The solutions to the planet's environmental problems lie in our 'lifestyle', moreover lifestyle changes. My advice to everyone is simple and it begins with a thought process followed by actions.

“My biggest top tip is to think about usage, need and waste. We live in a society and an economy built on overconsumption, so much of what we buy we don't need. Every purchase we make has a supply chain impact on our planet, from how that product was sourced, manufactured, and transported to what happens at the end of usage.

“Following on from that my other top tips are as follows.

Think, what am I buying, what is it made from?

Think, do I need it, or do I want it? (excess consumption is largely made up of want purchases as opposed to need items).

Think, what will happen to this once my usage is done? Think waste management.”