Explore blooming beautiful plants at Spring Plant Fair in Antrim Castle Gardens this weekend

This weekend, Saturday 12 April from 10 am to 5 pm, the ever-popular Spring Plant Fair is back and bursting with vibrant colours and fragrant blooms to bring life back into your home and garden.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is excited to announce the fair will be held in the charming grounds of Antrim Castle Gardens this year!

Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or just starting your gardening journey, this FREE event is a must-visit. Discover a dazzling array of flora guaranteed to uplift any space, including:

Ornamental annuals

Hardy perennials

Versatile bedding plants

Charming wildflowers

Stylish indoor plants

Elegant shrubs

Majestic trees

But that's not all! Our knowledgeable horticulturists will be on hand throughout the day, offering expert gardening tips and advice to help you choose the perfect plants and ensure they thrive in your green spaces.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “Spring Plant Fair is a highlight of the season, and Antrim Castle Gardens is the perfect location to enjoy it. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families, garden lovers, and casual visitors alike to soak up the atmosphere, pick up something special for their gardens, and get expert advice along the way.”

Spring Plant Fair offers a taste of what is to come later this year at the Council’s flagship event, Garden Show Ireland, which is set to take place from Friday 13 June to Sunday 15 June 2025. The festival of food, flowers and fun treats visitors to an extraordinary weekend filled with insightful talks, engaging workshops, unique shopping, delicious cuisine, and entertainment for everyone! This year, the Council is delighted to have TV Gardener and Author David Domoney as the show’s ambassador.

And better yet… Anyone who attends Spring Plant Fair, will be able to purchase tickets to Garden Show Ireland without a booking fee.

For more information about the Spring Plant Fair and to get your tickets for the upcoming Garden Show Ireland, visit www.gardenshowireland.com