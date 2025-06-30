Explore Kilmocholmóg’s ancient past at archaeology open day

Step into the past on Saturday, July 5 at the Kilmocholmóg archaeology open day in Lurgan and uncover the secrets of an early medieval settlement right beneath your feet.

Craigavon Historical Society is hosting this unique event at Kilmocholmóg (meaning ‘church of my little Colman’) with support from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Lurgan Townscape Heritage scheme.

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of community volunteers and school children have joined a team from the Northern Archaeological Consultancy to uncover the remains of an early medieval settlement (400-1100 AD).

With the dig finishing this week, members of the local community are invited to come along to the site, located just off Kilmore Road, to find out the results of the excavation, meet the team of archaeologists involved in the dig and get up close to the fascinating finds unearthed including an array of prehistoric flint, glass beads, early medieval ceramics, and post-medieval pottery and glassware.

This event, which has been made possible thanks to the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will also feature a range of heritage-themed activities from site tours to ground radar survey demonstrations, blacksmithing, weaving and artefact handling - guaranteed to keep all the family entertained!

Those interested in attending the open day and learning about the area’s ancient past can choose one of two sessions: 10.30am to 12.30pm or 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Places can be booked at www.eventbrite.com/e/1435053376279

Parking at the Kilmocholmóg site is located in a field next to a private residence at 96 Kilmore Road, Lurgan, BT67 9LW and is accessible by a single-track lane. It is recommended that visitors arrive on time for their session to ensure the traffic flow remains uninterrupted along this route.

To find out more about this event, contact David Weir at [email protected]