Faith and belief in Northern Ireland schools explored

As part of the annual Belfast Féile an Phobail, the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) hosted an event in St Mary’s University College Belfast to explore the topic of ‘Faith and Belief in Schools’ on August 7.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland is becoming an increasingly diverse place, so this event explored how schools can encourage more inclusivity in faith and belief policies and practices. The discussion built on recent research looking at Faith and Belief in Integrated primary schools, expanding the conversation to include key stakeholders, parents and communities.

Speakers at the event included representatives from the Northern Ireland Inter-Faith Forum, Confluence Facilitation, the Transferor Representatives’ Council, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), Holy Rosary Primary School in Belfast, the Catholic Schools Trustee Service and Parents for Inclusive Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Caskey, Parental Engagement Campaign Manager at the IEF, said: “The IEF was delighted to bring together key stakeholders, academics and parents to discuss the important issue of faith and belief in schools at this event.

Dave Thompson (Confluence Facilitation), Dr Andrew Brown (Transferor Representatives’ Council), Patricia Murtagh (IEF Director), Sean O’Baoill (Conflict Resolution Trainer and Mediator), Laura Fitzsimons (Parents for Inclusive Education), Dr Norman Richardson (Northern Ireland Inter-Faith Forum), Fintan Murphy (Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service), Sharon Harbinson (CCEA),Paddy McAllister (Principal of Holy Rosary PS), Jill Caskey (IEF Parental Engagement Campaign Manager) and Liam Dempsey (CCEA).

"In February 2025 the IEF, the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) and the Association of Principal Teachers in Integrated Schools (APTIS) launched ‘Faith, Belief and School’, guidance for RE, assembly and religious practice in Integrated primary schools. This guidance is the result of a research project completed by Dave Thompson of Confluence Facilitation in 2024, which aimed to discuss the challenges facing Integrated schools in relation to faith and belief practices in a changing cultural context.

"The project was generously jointly funded by the IEF and NICIE, with thanks to the Northern Ireland Office and a private donor.

"Having published the guidance, this ‘Faith and Belief in Schools’ event allowed us to further examine the findings and look at how schools, from all management types, could practically embed best practices when considering faith and belief. Integrated schools bring together children, staff and governors from all religious and cultural traditions within a single school community where they celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The way in which considerations of faith and belief are addressed is a core element of the ethos of an Integrated School. However, navigating these topics can be challenging due to the sensitivities involved, and there remains a need for continued efforts to share effective practices across all sectors.”

Read more about the faith and belief in schools research here: