Faithful and effective minister Rev Richard Murray honoured

With the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) taking place next week, its Moderator-Designate, Rev Richard Murray, minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in County Antrim, has been given an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from the Presbyterian Theological Faculty, Ireland (PTFI) ahead of being elected to PCI’s highest office.

The award was made at Union Theological College’s (UTC) annual graduation service which took place in Fitzroy Presbyterian Church in south Belfast. Those attending heard how the 33-year ministry had given Dr Murray ‘a reputation as a faithful and effective minister of the gospel’.

Dr Murray was accompanied by his wife Lynn, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Erin, as they joined members of the college faculty and guests, including the families of graduating students who received a number of PTFI postgraduate awards.

Giving the citation, College vice principal and lecturer in historical theology, Rev Dr Martyn Cowan, began by explaining why the honour was being conferred on the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church.

Rev Principal Michael McClenahan (left) of Union Theological College with Rev Dr Richard Murray

“Honorary degrees are the most prestigious awards the Presbyterian Theological Faculty, Ireland, can confer. As such, they are awarded sparingly, and as a general rule conferred only on persons of conspicuous distinction,” he said.

“Today it is our privilege to award a higher doctorate to one who has demonstrated his eminence by being appointed to a particular office, namely the Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.”

The PTFI awards degrees by the authority of its Royal Charter, which was granted by Queen Victoria in 1881 and revised by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. In his citation Dr Cowan charted Dr Murray’s journey to becoming the 179th person to hold the office of Moderator when he is installed to the office at this month’s General Assembly.

The vice principal told of how as boy Dr Murray’s family had moved from Ladybrook in west Belfast to Finaghy in south Belfast, joining his home church, Lowe Memorial Presbyterian. Dr Cowan spoke of the influence that Christian Endeavour had on the young Richard, and the significant impact that attending Tuesday Night at the Crescent, and the preaching of Derick Bingham there, had also had on the future Moderator.

PCI's next Moderator Dr Richard Murray and his wife Lynn listen during the service

“Richard remembers being gripped by the sermons of someone who loved the Lord and who loved the scriptures. As he described it to me, the beauty of the grace of God in the gospel was at work in transforming his life and leading him towards a new commitment to discipleship and service,” Dr Cowan said.

A graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast and of Union College, where he undertook his ministerial studies, having gained his Bachelor of Divinity in the summer of 1995, Dr Cowan outlined the Moderator-Designate’s journey to his current congregation, Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in north Antrim.

This took him via an assistantship in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine, his ordination and installation in 1997 as minister of Hilltown and Clonduff, near Rathfriland, County Down and being called to Connor Presbyterian near Ballymena in 2005, where he served for 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cowan also spoke of another influence, especially in pastoral ministry on Dr Murray and that was his late father-in-law, Very Rev Dr David McCaughey, who was elected Moderator in 1994. Mention was also made of Dr Murray’s commitment to the wider work of the gospel through his longstanding leadership role in the Evangelical Fellowship of Ireland, and as a ‘tireless advocate and supporter’ of the Middle East Reformed Fellowship, of which he is a council member.

“His thirty-year ministry has earned him a reputation as faithful and effective minister of the gospel," he said.

"We pray that as Moderator of the General Assembly he would continue to be a godly model and example of a pastoral ministry rooted in Scripture and orientated towards proclaiming the gospel of the grace of God in Jesus Christ in both local and global contexts,” Dr Cowan said.

He also spoke personally of the influence that Dr Murray had on him as a student. “I vividly recall many train journeys together between Lisburn and Botanic. I was simply inspired by seeing this ministerial student pore over the pages of the Greek New Testament. I also benefitted from him recommending specific books and authors that I should be reading.