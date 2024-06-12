Faiths come together for climate justice and peace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch of events to take place around International Day of Peace in September, a focal point of Season of Creation, will take place at 4pm on 13th June in 2 Royal Avenue.

It will last about one hour and will include a short input from Rev Dr Allen Sleith, Minister of Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Stewardship of Creation Agent for the Presbyterian Church and member of Eco Congregation Ireland.

The launch is to announce a series of events which will take place around International Day of Peace in venues in and around Belfast when the keynote speaker will be Martin Palmer, founder of Faithinvest, an organization that works with faith groups and faith-based asset owners of all sizes, geographies and sophistication of investment portfolio to help them achieve their faith-consistent investing goals.

Building on the platform occupied by Faith groups at COP 28, the “Join the Dots Together” network and Corrymeela are organizing five exciting events this September.

They take place around International Day of Peace, 21st September, a focal point of Season of Creation and feature input from Martin Palmer, renowned theologian and environmentalist.

Find out all about them at our launch event on Thursday 13th June at 4pm in the 2 Royal Avenue Community & Cultural Hub in Belfast city centre.