Family fun day in Banbridge to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI
Organised by the Banbridge Lions Club, this lively event promises something for all ages with a range of attractions including games, stalls, live entertainment, food vendors, and family-friendly activities.
Gates open at 1pm, and everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), a charity that delivers advanced pre-hospital emergency care to people in critical situations across Northern Ireland.
The service costs approximately £6,850, and public support is essential to keep this life-saving service in the air.
The fun day is part of a broader community effort to raise awareness and support for AANI, and organisers hope it will not only generate much-needed funds but also bring people together in a spirit of generosity and local pride.
“We’re really looking forward to what promises to be a fun and meaningful day,” said a spokesperson from Banbridge Lions Club.
“This is a chance for the whole community to enjoy a great family event while supporting a truly vital cause.”
Mark your calendars, bring the whole family, and help make a difference - everything on the day goes towards saving lives.
For further details, please contact Banbridge Lions Club or follow them on social media.