The Banbridge community is invited to come together for a fantastic day of fun, food and fundraising at the Air Ambulance NI Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 31 at Banbridge Hockey Club.

Organised by the Banbridge Lions Club, this lively event promises something for all ages with a range of attractions including games, stalls, live entertainment, food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Gates open at 1pm, and everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), a charity that delivers advanced pre-hospital emergency care to people in critical situations across Northern Ireland.

The service costs approximately £6,850, and public support is essential to keep this life-saving service in the air.

The fun day is part of a broader community effort to raise awareness and support for AANI, and organisers hope it will not only generate much-needed funds but also bring people together in a spirit of generosity and local pride.

“We’re really looking forward to what promises to be a fun and meaningful day,” said a spokesperson from Banbridge Lions Club.

“This is a chance for the whole community to enjoy a great family event while supporting a truly vital cause.”

Mark your calendars, bring the whole family, and help make a difference - everything on the day goes towards saving lives.

For further details, please contact Banbridge Lions Club or follow them on social media.