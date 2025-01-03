Family of Chloe Mitchell raise funds for Women’s Aid ABCLN

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of Chloe Mitchell have raised £7,724 for Women’s Aid ABCLN supporting the charity to help end violence against women and girls.

The Coach Bar in Ballymena organised a charity fundraiser for Chloe back in March, and money has been raised through the sale of Chloe Mitchell badges by family members and friends throughout the year.

Nadine Mitchell, Chloe’s sister said “The Mitchell family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to the local community for the generous support we have received in Chloe’s memory. All funds raised will support Women’s Aid ABCLN’s work here in Ballymena to end violence against women and girls.”

“Chloe loved children and, as part of her legacy, this funding will help Women’s Aid ABCLN to provide increased awareness and greater protection for children and young people experiencing violence and abuse.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN CEO, Gillian Creevy said “This crucial work begins with educating our young people about healthy relationships and challenging the harmful attitudes, beliefs and behaviours that lead to male violence against women and girls.”

“Our thanks go to the Mitchell and McDowell families and wider Harryville community for your tremendous commitment and support for Women’s Aid ABCLN.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

For information and support you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136 or email [email protected]