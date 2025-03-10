FANDOM CON 2025: NI’s Premier Gaming Event for Neurodiverse Communities Returns

Photo Caption: Fandom Con Returns to Belfast on Saturday 24th May.

Fandom Con, one of Northern Ireland's leading gaming conventions specifically designed for and organised by individuals with autism and neurodiverse conditions, is set to return for its third year, on Saturday 24th May from 12pm – 4pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the overwhelming success and demand in 2024, this year Fandom Con 2025 is taking place at the ICC Belfast. Organised by NOW Group participants, the event aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where like-minded individuals can come together, celebrate their passion for gaming and connect with others who can benefit from NOW Group services and social groups.

"Fandom Con has grown tremendously over the past two years and we are so excited to return in 2025." said Phoebe Mann, Social Group Facilitator at NOW Group. “The community response has been incredible and moving to the ICC Belfast is allowing us to expand the event significantly. This year, we're focused on enhancing the experience and continuing to build an inclusive space where people can connect, play and celebrate who they are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept for the convention came from ‘Fandom’, a social forum originally created by NOW Group, a social enterprise supporting people across Ireland, who are neurodiverse, autistic, have ADHD or a learning difficulty into jobs with a future.

Niall Hynds, NOW Group Participant and Fandom Con Committee Member explains, “Fandom Con provides a platform for individuals to socialise, make friends and bond over their shared interests in comics, video games and movies. By recognising the need to expand these connections and provide a larger-scale opportunity for participants to meet new people, the idea for Fandom Con was born.”

Founded on the principles of inclusivity, community and empowerment, this year’s event will continue to create a dynamic, inclusive space for everyone by featuring a wide range of activities, from interactive gaming stations and cosplay competitions to tournaments, sensory-friendly areas and much more. It’s a place where voices are heard, talents are celebrated, and meaningful connections are formed.

Affordable pricing reflects Fandom Con’s commitment to accessibility, with the cost of entry at £5 per person and free admission for children under five.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://www.nowgroup.org/fandom