Fantastic evening of motocross racing hosted by the Temple Motorcycle Club

There are few things more important than track conditions and safety for a motocross event. Gerard O’Neill and a team of Temple Motorcycle Club members began tackling the terrain early in the week, clearing stones by hand, dampening down dust, prepping and rotavating the circuit to perfection in anticipation of the race. The result of all their hard work was evident. Participants praised the conditions of the track on the night, highlighting the benefits and pleasure of racing on a well maintained course.

As qualifying races kicked off the spectators and fans began arriving in their droves from every corner of Northern Ireland to support the local motocross riders and the race community. Coffees and tray bakes, fries and milkshakes pleased the crowd but not more than the elite level of riders and racing the evening provided.

The calibre of racing action from the onset of the evening was outstanding with every class, group and level of rider giving it their all and never failing to impress and enthrall.

Larne’s Glenn McCormick and Seaforde’s Nathan Green took one win each in the Group A Races with Ballygowan man Gary Gibson a solid 3rd in both. Niall Cregan was in the mix and made an epic effort in race 2 after coming off his bike early in the first lap leaving him in last place he went on to tackle rider after rider until he found his way onto the tails of the leaders, ultimately finishing 4th it was an astounding comeback and a thrill for all to watch. Overall McCormick came out on top in Group A, Gary Gibson took 2nd with Niall Cregan a very close 3rd and Green coming in 4th on the night.

Group B racing saw Newtownards local Stuart Tweedie dominate in both races with No.321 James Milligan, Dundonald’s Nathan Graham and No.559 Andrew Agnew hot on his heels. Overall it was a victory for Tweedie, finishing up a good 8 points ahead of Milligan who took 2nd place leaving Nathan Graham in 3rd and Lurgan rider Brian Bell of the Bell Family in 4th place.

Group C races saw Davey Mulligan take an early lead which he held onto for the 2nd round of racing winning the group overall he had shaken Thomas Mcpeake into 2nd place which left Dunmurry rider Wayne Oliver and No.77 David Wilson battling it out for 3rd place with Oliver scooping up 3rd position in the end.

Comber man Adrian Lappin took 1st place over Ryan McMaster in the Classics Class having taken a strong time lead over McMaster from qualifiers, a lead which he maintained throughout the night. Saintfield’s Ben Kennedy fought for first place in the Evos from early on. Comber rider David Russell of Stephen Russell Motorcycles was hot on his heels and Ballyhalbert’s Alex Duggan was never far away as they battled for their positions throughout the evenings races ultimately finishing up Kennedy 1st, Russell 2nd and Duggan in 3rd.

The top 30 fastest riders of the event were invited to partake in the Brian Bell memorial Race at the end of the evening a race that never fails to impress. Fast paced action ensured a memorable close to a thrilling evening of racing. The overall and well deserved winner of the Brian Bell Memorial Race was Larne rider Glenn McCormick, Seaforde’s Nathan Green took 2nd place with Donaghcloney man Niall Cregan in a respectable 3rd position. Teoni Bell representing the Bell family presented the Brian Bell Memorial Trophy to Glenn McCormick the 2025 winner of the prestigious title.

To complete a fantastic evening of racing the unpredictable Northern Irish weather couldn’t have been better , the rain held off and the light stuck with us to the end.

A huge thank you to the Bell Family for their unwavering support of the club and the sport. Thank you to Gerard O’Neill for all his hard work getting the track ready. Great thanks also to the St John ambulance service, David Barr and his time keepers, Roy Neil on commentary, Sam McMinn - MRA Steward, all flag marshals, and officials, everyone in attendance both on and off the track and last but not least the hard working Temple Motorcycle Club members who make the whole event happen! Best wishes to all the Motocross Riders and Motorcycle Clubs for the rest of the 2025 MX race season.

1 . Contributed No 14 Gary Gibson, 945 Niall Cregan, 35 Jordan McCaw, 41 Nathan Green, 591 William Barr, 33 james McAdoo and 130 Rhys Graham all battling it out through the first corner at Laurelbank. Competition was fierce. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed No.777 Davy Mulligan chases Tweedy down at the Brian Bell Memorial races with sheer determination and focus on his face. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Saintfield’s Ben Kennedy takes in a view of the hills from an aerial vantage point at TMCC’s home track at Laurelbank. Photo: Submitted