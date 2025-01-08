Farm of Excellence event raises vital funds for Northern Ireland charity

Cara Moore, Agricultural Communications Specialist at Foyle Food Group, Pamela Caldwell, Rural Support, and Wayne Acheson, Director at Foyle Food Group

Foyle Food Group, who have sites in Omagh, Londonderry, Donegal and GB, recently held their annual Nutrition Event at the Foyle ‘Farm of Excellence’ outside Cookstown.

The event saw over 200 farmers and members of the agri sector from across the isle of Ireland in attendance.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support spoke to the participants on the importance of good health and wellbeing for not only the farm business but for the farmer also.

His wise words struck a chord with the audience as they raised £1,105.42 for the local farm support charity.

These vital funds will help farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland who are struggling with financial pressures, mental health issues and bereavement.

Mr Dawson said: “We are very grateful for Foyle Food Group's support and this vital donation which will make a positive impact on the work that we do across the province in support of the farming communities’ business and personal wellbeing”.

To discuss a fundraising opportunity for the charity or to donate contact Pamela at 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]