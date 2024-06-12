Father and son duo deliver smiles this Father's Day
Ryan Guiller began his career as a delivery driver at Asda Larne in September 2019, and was shortly followed by his dad, Bill Guiller, who started working as part of the same team just six months later in March 2022.
Bill Guiller, Asda Larne delivery driver, spoke fondly of his relationship with his son, both inside and outside of work.
He said: “We are both working this Father’s Day so it’s a great opportunity for me to spend some extra quality time with my son, as life can get so busy. I really enjoy working with Ryan, it means we get to see each other nearly every day, even if we are just passing ships.
“We look out for each other, and most families wouldn’t get the chance to share that kind of experience with each other.”
Ryan Guiller, Asda Larne delivery driver, added: “My dad and I have been working together for just over two years and I really enjoy working with him. We have good fun, although, I tend to follow his guidance and just do whatever he tells me! I’m looking forward to spending some nice quality time with him this Father’s Day – even if we are working, it will be enjoyable.”
Gail Caldwell, community champion at Asda Larne, said: “At Asda, we want to recognise the colleagues working on special days such as Father’s Day like Bill and Ryan, so for this Father’s Day on Sunday 16th June, we’ve organised some lovely treat boxes in store which will be given out as a thank you to all those dads working hard in store.”