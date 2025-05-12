F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio to remain open as major expansion gets underway

Construction work on a major multi-million pound expansion and upgrade of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio in Banbridge commenced on Monday, May 12.

The award-winning accredited museum will continue to host exhibitions and remain open and accessible to the public throughout much of the 15-month contract period.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has appointed McKelvey Construction Ltd to bring this large-scale capital project to fruition and transform this facility so that it can further capitalise on its A1 location and expand its role as a cultural hub attracting significantly more local, national and international visitors.

Opened in 2008 to celebrate the life and work of Banbridge-born, internationally renowned sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, the gallery has established a reputation as one of the best regional arts museums in the UK and Ireland. Recognised for its high-quality exhibitions, inclusive education programmes and excellent customer service, the venue has outgrown its current facilities with visitor numbers now surpassing 50,000 a year.

The construction team managing the F.E. McWilliam expansion are pictured with Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy, Council Chief Executive Roger Wilson and Gallery Curator and Manager Dr Riann Coulter.

The development, designed by Belfast-based Hall Black Douglas Architects, has been driven by an ambition to transform the experience of visiting F.E. McWilliam Gallery and to offer a suite of modern facilities that ensure the museum along with its collection are more accessible to more people and meet the needs of the wider community.

Welcoming the start of construction work, Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “Getting this once-in-a-generation project off the ground is a major feat. I applaud everyone involved in the planning and design process for helping us reach this significant milestone.

“This redevelopment is a testament to the gallery’s emergence as a nationally significant cultural destination. We are proud to be building upon McWilliam’s legacy and leading the way with this arts and culture investment.

“Our vision is to create a stunning and dynamic museum for displaying more of McWilliam’s work as well as showcasing both established and emerging artists.

Gathered in the gallery's sculpture garden are (l to r) Councillor Chris McCartan, Carla Lockhart MP, Council Chief Executive Roger Wilson, Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy, Gallery Curator and Manager Dr Riann Coulter and Councillor Kevin Savage.

“Due to complete in autumn 2026, this project will significantly increase visitor capacity and further the gallery’s ability to serve as a thriving hub for artistic expression, learning and engagement as well as a much-enhanced space encouraging connection, providing inspiration and enhancing the wellbeing of all who walk through its doors.

“The expanded and upgraded gallery will be a major gateway for boosting tourism across the wider region. I look forward to seeing this project become a reality and yielding positive benefits for local people for generations to come.”

The programme of works will double the size of the facility and introduce a swathe of improvements.

A new climate-controlled collection gallery will allow an increased number of artworks to be taken out of storage and put on permanent display, making more of F.E. McWilliam’s work accessible to the public and ensuring the collection’s long-term preservation.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, joins Gallery Curator and Manager Dr Riann Coulter and Council Chief Executive Roger Wilson to mark the start of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery's multi-million pound expansion and upgrade.

The provision of a large, well-resourced education and community space will help meet demand from schools and other education providers, increase engagement with community groups and create opportunities for the gallery to host workshops, classes and events that are currently limited due to lack of space.

The popular craft shop will double in size, providing a platform for craftspeople and artisans from the borough and beyond to showcase their work.

The car park will be reconfigured to provide a turning point and parking bay for coaches and buses, enabling the facility to cater for large school groups and visiting coach trips. EV charging points will also be installed.

Two multi-purpose meeting rooms will be created, allowing the gallery to expand its programme of events and activities. These rooms will be available for hire by arts and community groups as well as businesses.

Quails at the Gallery proprietor Joe Quail joins Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy, Gallery Curator and Manager Dr Riann Coulter and Council Chief Executive Roger Wilson to mark the start of the gallery's expansion and upgrade.

The extended reception area will incorporate a Banbridge Visitor Information office. Additional seating capacity will be provided within the popular Quails café. More toilets and a Changing Places facility will also be provided.

The new building has been designed to be more energy efficient and sustainable, and provision will also be made to increase storage space and improve staff accommodation.

Gallery Curator and Manager Dr Riann Coulter added: “We are delighted that the gallery, including its popular Quails café, will continue to welcome visitors over the summer months and beyond as this project progresses with minimal disruption expected.

“The expansion and upgrade of this distinctive building will enable us to realise our ambitions and increase the scope and impact of our arts and education programmes, championing the importance of art, culture, and public space that is free to all.

“We are committed to elevating the visitor experience and making the museum more open, engaging, accessible and inviting to new and diverse audiences.

“The F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio is set to become the jewel in the crown of our region’s rich cultural offering. We are grateful to our funders for their incredible support.”

This project is one of ten key infrastructure projects across Northern Ireland to receive substantial funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The Council has also secured funding from the Wolfson Foundation to fit out the new collection gallery and improve interpretation through multi-lingual video guides and accessible tours of the F.E. McWilliam collection in both British and Irish Sign Language.