Fermanagh-based ex-model launches new wellness platform to help others become free

Author of ‘The Truth of Trauma’, Divine Channel, Spiritual Life Coach and Quantum Reiki Master, Yuossima Dineen, 31 originally from Surrey and now based in Fermanagh, is a determined, resilient and impassioned entrepreneur who is now offering alternative wellness, after her life nearly took a very different turn.

With a childhood steeped in trauma, escapism and addictions and adulthood seeing Yuossima Dineen navigate divorce, a cancer scare and being sent to a psychiatric ward, you could be forgiven for thinking this ex-model who failed to pursue her career further due to severe bullying and a suicide attempt would have a downtrodden take of life.

You couldn’t be more wrong. She is a beacon of light, shining it for others, launching her own holistic company so that more people can free themselves of past trauma and generational chains so they can live a life they love.

Having embraced a holistic lifestyle, Yuossima is now a woman at peace, in love with her new found freedom after creating a life of fulfillment and purpose based on her own terms.

Yuossima Dineen, Fermanagh-based Ex-Model Launches New Wellness Platform

While on her journey of self-discovery, Yuossima grappled with her own uniqueness, until she ultimately discovered the truth that she thrives on being different. Embracing her individuality with unapologetic pride, she has not only founded her own company but has also ignited a movement, beckoning those who, like her, once sought an alternative and non-conventional path so she could truly be herself.

“In a society where we feel so tied to the life we have been told to settle for, I am here to inspire people to know that more is available," she said.

"I want people to Ignite their own Inner Flame- to break free from the ultimate suppression of their Individualism”

As a tireless advocate, Yuossima empowers women to stop looking outside of themselves for the answer and to instead face their own truth.

Today, as the founder of Yuossimaroseltd, she stands as a living testament to the transformative power of perseverance and resilience.

Through her business venture, Yuossima offers: 1:1 mentorship/merchandise/books, group coaching, retreats and workshops. She also runs several online programmes so people can access her work from across the globe - encouraging her clients to delve into the truth of who they are in order to free themselves from past trauma and generational wounds, so they can fulfill their soul's calling.

Through sharing her own journey, she walks the talk as she inspires others to reclaim their destiny. Her business isn't merely a venture; - for her “it's a beacon of hope; a sanctuary for those navigating the labyrinth of healing; a testament to the transformative power of embracing one's uniqueness. Guided by a higher power, Yuossima Rose stands as a beacon of compassion, offering a unique blend of relatability and rapid healing, inviting you to witness your capacity for your own transformative journey.”

She concluded: “YuossimaroseLtd is my way of channeling all of my healing into something greater. In knowing this will be of greater service to others.”

In her pursuit of healing and wholeness, she has forged a legacy of hope, inspiring countless others to embrace the light within them as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal.

She intends to donate 10% of annual profits to help women and children overcome generational abuse, as well as raising awareness for suicide with her new candle line #bethelight.