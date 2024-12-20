Festive fly tippers face fines

Christmas is a wonderful time full of food, gifts, and festive cheer! But once the celebrations come to an end, the big clean-up begins. From the Christmas tree to mountains of wrapping paper, packaging, and overflowing bins, managing the waste can be a challenge.

It might be tempting to hire one of the many “man with a van” services advertised on social media, who promise to take your rubbish away quickly and cheaply. However, these services are often too good to be true. Unlicensed operators frequently collect waste from homes only to dump it illegally on country roads, in alleyways, or on private land, instead of taking it to proper disposal facilities. This is fly-tipping, a serious and costly crime for the Council to clean up.

A Council spokesperson said:

“We employ a zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping. If our Enforcement Officers find rubbish that is traceable back to you, you could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice, something no one wants after the festive season!

As a resident, you are responsible that all waste from your property is disposed of correctly, including real Christmas trees, which can be brought to the Council’s recycling facilities. For more information about our facilities and the waste they accept visit our website.

Start the New Year off on the right foot! If you hire a waste removal service, be sure to ask questions about where the waste will be disposed of to help keep our Borough clean and beautiful.”

Household recycle centres opening dates

All household recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening as normal on Friday 27 December. There will be no changes to opening hours over the New Year holidays.

An additional temporary waste and recycling collection point will be available at Valley Leisure Centre, 9am-4pm on Friday 27 December, Saturday 28 December and 30 Monday. This facility has limited recycling capacity and residents are encouraged to use the Household Recycling Centres for full recycling options.

For further information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/ recyclingcentres

Full updates on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's services and opening hours over Christmas and New Year are available online at: https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/residents/residents-community-information/christmas-holiday-arrangements/