Fill dishwashers to save water, money and energy at home

NI Water is calling on its customers who use dishwashers to only run them when they are full to reduce the amount of water they use and to save energy and money.

The call comes after the first ever Continuous Household Survey (CHS) in relation to Household Water Usage, which showed 58% of households own a dishwasher, 16% of households use their dishwasher every day and almost one third (29%) use them several times per week. Meanwhile 5% use only them once a week and 7% use them less than once a week.

NI Water say the survey results show how important water efficiency behaviours can be improved in every home to help conserve water and save money, and by doing so everybody can help the planet in general by saving energy that is needed to clean the water.

NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “We get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland but this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps.

Always wait until your dishwasher is full before switching it on.

"NI Water cleans 605 million litres of water a day. It’s an expensive process to clean and transport the water we use daily and the water treatment also uses huge volumes of electricity and water. So the less water we waste the more cost effective the system is.

“There are many things we can all do at home to help conserve water and energy including thinking about the way we are cleaning our dishes, whether you are doing the dishes by hand or letting the dishwasher take care of things. And what’s more, according to the Energy Saving Trust by saving water by reducing your dishwasher use by one run per week this could save you £18 in NI.

“Handwashing dishes uses more water and energy than loading the dishwasher, and it can cost more if you waste heated water by not using a bowl or pre-soaking.

“Households can waste millions of pounds and billions of gallons of water a year by unnecessarily washing dishes before loading them into the dishwasher and not waiting until the dishwasher is full to switch them on.

“Unlike hand washing your dishes, dishwashers don’t fill sinks with water and they only take in water at certain times, then recirculate it which means they are a lot more effective and use a lot less water.

“If using a dishwasher you can save water, energy and money by considering the energy efficiency. Always set it to an eco setting, wait until it’s full before you switch it on and avoid wasting water by pre-soaking dishes.”

Anna’s top tips to save water, money and energy when washing dishes:

Handwashing dishes: save pre-heated water by using a bowl and pre-soaking

Dishwashers: always use an eco setting, use full loads and don’t rinse dishes before using the dishwasher

Scrape don’t rinse: Instead of pre-rinsing dishes under running water, scrape off excess food scraps into the compost or trash. This simple step can save gallons of water per wash

Reduce your dishwasher run once a week: with the cost of living and trying to save on household bills, the Energy Savings Trust says this one small change could save you £18 in NI

Get Water Fit – NI Water offers an online ‘Get Water Fit’ water audit to help household find out more about how and where they use water and it also suggests some easy ways to help make savings. Go to https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to find out more.