Final push for Christmas toy recycle scheme
The BBC’s Julie McCullough dropped into Newpark Recycle Centre to interview Council and Habitat for Humanity staff about this year’s Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme.
It's still not too late to participate. Pre-loved toys can be donated at the Council’s recycling centres until Saturday 30 November.
It’s the perfect opportunity to donate unwanted toys and gifts so that they can be enjoyed by other children this Christmas.
Further information is available at https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmastoyscheme