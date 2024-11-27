Final push for Christmas toy recycle scheme

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The BBC’s Julie McCullough dropped into Newpark Recycle Centre to interview Council and Habitat for Humanity staff about this year’s Christmas Toy Recycle Scheme.

It's still not too late to participate. Pre-loved toys can be donated at the Council’s recycling centres until Saturday 30 November.

It’s the perfect opportunity to donate unwanted toys and gifts so that they can be enjoyed by other children this Christmas.

Further information is available at https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmastoyscheme

Related topics:BBCCouncil
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice