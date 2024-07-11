Fine for dog owner violating licence conditions
Ms Murtagh pleaded guilty to charges of owning a German Shepherd dog that strayed on two separate dates during November 2023, in contravention of control conditions imposed on the dog’s licence following a previous incident when her dog attacked another dog.
The proceedings followed an investigation by the Council’s enforcement officers after they received reports concerning the dog straying in the Straidhavern Road area of Crumlin.
Ms Murtagh was fined a total of £500 and in addition she was ordered to pay an Offender's Levy and given a period of 16 weeks to settle the payments.
Commenting on the case, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "The Council prioritises the investigation of all offences under dog control legislation and will take formal action such as prosecution when required, as shown in this case.”
