First class students at Southern Regional College

Computing degree graduates from Southern Regional College (SRC) have significantly outperformed national averages with 85% of this year’s BSc (Hons) Computing for Industry graduates achieving a first-class honours classification - nearly triple the UK average.

According to the latest statistics available from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 29% of all UK students achieved first-class honours, with the Northern Ireland sitting at 28%.

In contrast, SRC’s Computing for Industry graduates are setting a higher benchmark for excellence, ensuring they are well-prepared for future opportunities. As the world becomes increasingly digital, these graduates are stepping into a landscape where expertise in computing, AI, and cybersecurity is essential, with job opportunities in the information and communication sector continuing to grow.

Stephen Herron, Curriculum Area Manager at Southern Regional College commented: “These results demonstrate the extraordinary commitment of our students and the high standard of teaching at SRC. Employers in the sector are facing demand for this level of talent, and our graduates are stepping confidently into a future where digital skills are critical.”

Pictured are several of SRC’s Computing for Industry first-class honours degree students alongside computing faculty staff. Pictured: Back row (L-R): Stephen Rogan (Head of Faculty), James Sloane, Andrew Hunter, Pitor Szturo, Luke Doak, Michal Hispanski Middle row (L-R): Meaghan Smith (lecturer), Miglena Atanasova, Patrick McArdle, Stephen Herron (Curriculum Area Manager) Front row L-R): Graham McCalmont (lecturer), James Ware (lecturer)

Among this year’s graduates is Miglena Atanasova from Portadown, now an Associate Engineer at leading software company Applied Systems in Belfast. Miglena joined the company through SRC’s higher-level apprenticeship route and has quickly progressed through junior developer to more senior roles.

Miglena credits her lecturers and colleagues for her success: “SRC gave me the puzzle pieces to complete the bigger picture. I started with no experience, but I’ve grown within my role with the support of mentors both at work and at SRC.” Inspired by her journey, her younger sister is now considering following the same career path.

James Sloane from Armagh, another first-class graduate, began his journey at SRC after GCSEs, undertaking first a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Information Technology (equivalent to A-levels) before progressing to a Foundation Degree and finally the Honours Degree. James has built his future step by step at the College. Initially, James debated whether to become a mechanic or pursue a career in computing, however his interest in technology ultimately won out. “Computing offers endless possibilities, and I’m excited for what comes next,” he said.

This achievement reflects not only the talents of graduates from the College, but also the College’s commitment to delivering high quality education that aligns with industry needs.

SRC first-class honours Computing for Industry graduate Miglena Atanasova from Portadown.

The BSc (Hons) Computing for Industry Top-Up is offered at the College’s Portadown Campus as a Higher Level Apprenticeship and through part-time study. Applicants to this course should have achieved a Level 5 qualification such as a Foundation Degree in a related area.