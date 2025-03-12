First ‘Gamified’ graduation takes place in Lisburn and Castlereagh

Forty residents have graduated from the first ‘Gamified Essential Learning Programme’ provided by the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership.

They all embraced the interactive non-classroom learning environment delivered by Studyseed CIC on the council’s behalf.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, speaking at the graduation said: “Each of our ‘Gamified Graduates’ has shown that numeracy and literacy can be learnt in a fun, supportive game-style environment. From taking part in games to earn points to levelling up and from completing challenges to winning badges, there was ‘plenty to play’ for when taking part in ‘Gamified’.

“Our intention with this free programme was to help residents improve their employability. Participants have graduated and received a recognised qualification in numeracy or literacy, which is excellent.

“The lessons took place in a relaxed environment in venues across the council area with some friendly competition taking place. I wish all our graduates every success as they use their new qualification to open the door to better job opportunities.”

The council hopes to run this programme again in the next financial year. If you are over the age of 19 and unemployed or working less than 16 hours a week please monitor on our social channels to find out more.

Information on all the Labour Market Partnership employability and skills programmes can be found online at LMP Programmes - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk LMP Programmes - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk