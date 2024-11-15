Five Antrim and Newtownabbey community groups to receive prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five exceptional volunteer-led organisations from the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service for their outstanding commitment to community service and support.

The newly recognised groups include All About Us – ASD Teens, Queenspark Women’s Group, Randalstown Ulster Scots Cultural Society, Monkstown Village Initiatives and The Breakaways.

Established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the Award is the UK’s highest accolade for volunteer groups.

Each award-winning group will receive a certificate signed by His Majesty the King and a commemorative crystal, to be presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim at a special celebration event. Two volunteers from each group will also be invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2025, celebrating their achievements alongside other awardees.

Equivalent to an MBE, the King's Award for Voluntary Service is the highest Award given to local voluntary groups in the UK

Details on the award-winning organisations:

All About Us – ASD Teens (Antrim) promotes inclusion and skill development for young people who have been diagnosed with autism and their families through daily support and recreational activities.

Queenspark Women’s Group (Glengormley) empowers residents through initiatives that promote peace, community respect, and skills training, addressing the specific needs of women, youth, and families.

Randalstown Ulster Scots Cultural Society has transformed the Randalstown Memorial Orange Hall into a dynamic community hub, offering cultural and social programmes that enhance social welfare and cultural awareness.

Monkstown Village Initiatives (MVI) has been a cornerstone of the Monkstown community for 30 years, offering youth work, a cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) service, a community garden, and shared spaces for local groups.

The Breakaways is dedicated to alleviating social isolation and promoting well-being for older people from the Rathcoole and Newtownabbey area.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “Within our community we are fortunate to have many selfless individuals who dedicate their time and energy to helping others.

"The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a well-deserved recognition for these groups who are making a tangible difference in the lives of residents across the Borough. On behalf of everyone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these incredible organisations for their commitment and compassion.”

These awards build on the legacy of previous recipients, including Muckamore Parish Development Association and Mayfield Village Association, who celebrated their awards earlier this year.