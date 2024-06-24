Flying the flag in support of the Armed Forces
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mayor was accompanied by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, Colonel Neil Salisbury, OBE, DL, Army Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Thomas MBE RE, Navy Commander Rob Milligan MBA FCMI CMgr RN and RAF Wing Commander Will Lucas.
The flag will fly at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill for one week, following the celebration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 24 June.
The Mayor said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has a strong association with the Armed Forces, and it is a huge privilege to raise the flag today on behalf of the residents of the Borough.
"This is a day when we can show our support for all these heroes and their outstanding contribution. By raising the Armed Forces flag today, we honour each and every one of them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.