Flying the flag in support of the Armed Forces

By Nikki Foster-Irvine
Published 24th Jun 2024
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, was honoured to raise the Armed Forces Day Flag today to recognise the immense sacrifices made by Armed Forces personnel in many wars and conflicts and to pay tribute to the gallantry of those brave men and women.

The Mayor was accompanied by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, Colonel Neil Salisbury, OBE, DL, Army Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Thomas MBE RE, Navy Commander Rob Milligan MBA FCMI CMgr RN and RAF Wing Commander Will Lucas.

The flag will fly at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill for one week, following the celebration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 24 June.

The Mayor said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has a strong association with the Armed Forces, and it is a huge privilege to raise the flag today on behalf of the residents of the Borough.

"This is a day when we can show our support for all these heroes and their outstanding contribution. By raising the Armed Forces flag today, we honour each and every one of them.”

