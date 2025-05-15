Focus on your future with part-time study at South West College this September

As the world of work continues to evolve and the need for adaptable skills becomes ever more important, South West College (SWC) is leading the way in delivering accessible, flexible education that meets the needs of learners of all ages and abilities.

SWC is now inviting individuals from across the region to take the next step in their personal and professional development through its extensive range of Further and Higher Education Part-Time courses.

With campuses located in Omagh, Enniskillen and Dungannon, South West College serves the entire South West region of Northern Ireland with high-quality, industry-aligned programmes that open doors to new careers, qualifications, and opportunities.

Whether you’re a recent school leaver, a busy parent, someone returning to education after time away, or a professional looking to enhance your skills or change direction entirely—there is a course for you at SWC.

Omagh Campus

160+ courses. Endless Possibilities.

This year’s part-time course offering includes qualifications in:

Health & Social Care

Engineering & Construction

Business & Accounting

Information Technology

Creative Arts & Media

Hospitality & Catering

Sport

And many more.

Courses range from Level 1,2 and 3 qualifications right through to HNCs, HNDs, Foundation and bachelor’s degrees, providing clear progression routes to employment or further academic study.

Erne Campus

Designed Around You

A key feature of South West College’s offering is its flexibility. Part-time study options are designed to fit around work, family and other commitments—with evening, online, and blended delivery options available. This flexible approach means that learning is more accessible than ever, no matter your circumstances.

Courses are delivered by expert, industry experienced tutors, supported by state-of-the-art facilities, and backed by a student support team that’s committed to helping you succeed at every stage.

Support for Employers: Skills Focus Funding

Dungannon Campus

In today’s rapidly changing economic environment, investing in workforce skills is essential for business growth and resilience. Through the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus programme, employers in Northern Ireland can benefit from up to 90% funding towards the cost of accredited training courses for their staff.

Whether you're in construction, manufacturing, digital technology, healthcare or another sector, SWC will work with you to identify training needs and deliver impactful solutions that boost your organisation's capabilities.

Accessible Education for All

SWC is committed to removing barriers to education. In addition to government-backed funding programmes, the College also offers arange of flexible payment options, making it easier than ever for students to invest in their future.

Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College, underlined the College’s role in creating life-changing opportunities:

“Part-time further and higher education courses are key pillars in building a stronger, skills-based and flexible economy that can adapt to the needs of citizens. At South West College, we understand that learning is a lifelong journey. Our courses are not just about gaining qualifications—they’re about empowering individuals to take control of their future, enhance their career prospects, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

We encourage everyone—regardless of age, ability or career status to explore what’s possible this September.”

Your Future is our Focus – let us help you reach your full potential.

Applications for September 2025 are now open. Whether you’re seeking to pursue a passion, retrain for a new role, or take the next step in your career, South West College is ready to help you make it happen.

For further information on our Part-Time courses please visit www.swc.ac.uk/parttime or call into one of our campuses.