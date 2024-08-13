Following in the footsteps of former Apprentice of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented young apprentice joinery from Coleraine is hoping to follow in the footsteps of one of his mentors at WhiteRocks Cabins in Portrush. Jeremiasz Guzik, who is an apprentice at Northern Regional College, was placed first in the Site Carpentry category at the recent Skillbuild NI Regional competitions.

Samuel Gilmore, one of his work colleagues and former winner of the competition and NI Young Apprentice of the Year, went on to become a gold medallist in the national finals and was crowned Best Apprentice at the European Alliance for Apprenticeship Awards.

A past pupil of Dominican College in Portstewart, Jeremiasz said he decided to pursue a career in woodworking after doing well in technology and design at school.

He said: “I would encourage other young people to consider doing an apprenticeship at Northern Regional College as it will help with their career progression. It’s a good way to develop new skills, to learn how to use tools correctly and to get a good in-depth knowledge of working.”

Jeremiasz Guzik, a talented young apprentice joiner from Coleraine

The SkillBuild NI regional competitions are organised and co-ordinated by CITB NI. The top construction apprentices compete to win coveted titles in their respective skills area and then the winners may then go on to represent Northern Ireland in the Skills Show UK and potentially at WorldSkills. Congratulating Jeremiasz on his success, joinery lecturer, Ian Forsythe, said the Skills NI competitions are always a fantastic opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent of apprentices and trainees.

“The Skills NI competitions are designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and to identify the top performers in ten different trade areas. The competition is a reflection not only of their skills but the training young people like Jeremiasz get at the College and their commitment to excellence and determination to succeed.”

