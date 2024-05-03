Food Heartland is bringing the Best Tastes of the Borough to Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council’s Food Heartland initiative will host a stand in the popular Northern Ireland Food and Drink Pavilion where eight local food producers will attend over the course of the four-day event. It is hoped that these businesses will meet influential buyers and new customers in order to grow their brand.

The eight businesses attending Balmoral Show under the Food Heartland banner include S'more'alicious, Kingsbury Wagyu, The Artisan Man, Chala Chai, Granny V’s Kitchen, Ballydown Milk, Bravo Tango and Apple Tree Farm.

Many other food producers from across the borough who are also members of the Food Heartland network will be present with their own stands in the Food and Drink Pavilion including Long Meadow Cider, Ballylisk of Armagh, Marshall’s Beekeeping and Glaze and Roll.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said:

“We, at the Council, are so proud of our borough’s reputation as the Food Heartland of Northern Ireland and we are delighted to support our small food and drink producers and provide opportunities for them to showcase their business on a stage such as Balmoral.

“Balmoral Show is the highlight of the agricultural events calendar and a must-go for all within the Agri sector. I would encourage anyone who will be attending Balmoral Show over the four days to stop by the Food Heartland stand and show their support for our homegrown food enterprises.”

Andrew McGuire, owner of Chala Chai is attending Balmoral Show for the first time as part of the Food Heartland stand. He commented:

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase Chala at The Balmoral Show this year. Food Heartland have been such an incredible support for my business and the opportunities to be at these events and the guidance that comes with it, is so valuable. I hope to broaden our reach and engage with new customers at the show. Running a food business can be tough! That is why I am so glad to have the support of Food Heartland when I need it."

The Balmoral Show takes place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from 15 to 18 May 2024.

Food Heartland will also be bringing food businesses to local Agri shows, Lurgan Show on Saturday 1 June and Armagh County Show on Saturday 8 June.