Food producers invited to showcase in Washington DC at prestigious Celtic Chefs event

The Washington Ireland Program (WIP) is calling on Irish and Northern Irish food and drink producers to take part in the 13th Annual Evening with Celtic Chefs on June 4 in Washington, DC.

Held just steps from the White House, this prestigious event draws over 300 guests including Members of Congress, ambassadors, business leaders, and media figures to celebrate Irish hospitality and cuisine.

Now in its 13th year, Celtic Chefs is the Washington Ireland Program’s flagship celebration of Irish hospitality, and this year’s event will also honour Dr. Norah Patten, Ireland’s first astronaut, further highlighting Irish innovation and global achievement.

This year, the Washington Ireland Program is offering the opportunity for a handful of quality Irish and Northern Irish producers to showcase their brands and network directly with Washington’s political, diplomatic, and business leaders. Producers will also receive promotion through WIP’s website, social media channels, and event signage.

Tim Driscoll, American Labor Union Leader; Nicola Skelly, Washington Ireland Program Executive Director; Member of Congress Rep. Richard Neal; Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason; and Patrick McGlone.

There is no sponsorship fee required, and the producers chosen are responsible only for providing samples and, preferably, attending the event in person to engage with guests directly about their product and brands.

Claire Rumpsa, WIP Director of Engagement, said:“Celtic Chefs offers an incredible opportunity for Irish and Northern Irish producers to build awareness and relationships in a key U.S. market, and to team up with the Washington Ireland Program’s mission of nurturing the next generation of leaders who work to build peace and prosperity across the island of Ireland.

“It’s a celebration of Irish excellence, and the perfect platform for brands looking to expand their presence in the U.S. market.”

Participation supports the Washington Ireland Program’s mission of building leadership skills, fostering reconciliation, and nurturing the next generation of Irish and Northern Irish leaders, an endeavor that has made a significant impact over more than 30 years.

Interested producers are encouraged to reach out immediately with final products expected to be chosen by May 9.