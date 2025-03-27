Food waste recycling – from the ground, to the ground

That’s a wrap on Food Waste Action Week 2025, which highlighted the importance of reducing food waste by encouraging consumers to buy their fresh produce loose and to only buy what they need. This not only helps the planet, but can save you money too! However, if you do end up with food waste make sure you are recycling correctly to make the most of this potential resource.

In Northern Ireland, most households have access to food waste recycling collections, and 77% of the public regularly recycle their food waste. However, despite progress, food still ends up in general waste bins. Approximately 30% of black bin waste is food, with 23% being edible. The best way to reduce waste is to eat what we buy, but for inedible items, food caddies should be the go-to bin. Items like vegetable stalks, banana peels, eggshells, and coffee grounds can all be recycled.

Recycling food waste benefits both the environment and households. When collected with garden waste, it is turned into compost and soil conditioners, reducing reliance on peat-based materials and enriching soil health.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: "Food recycling is a simple yet powerful way for everyone to make a real difference. By reducing waste and giving food scraps a second life, we not only cut down on landfill pollution but also create nutrient-rich compost that helps grow fresh, sustainable food. Every leftover veggie and peel adds up, proving that even the smallest efforts can have beneficial cumulative effect, creating a healthier environment for all."

For more information on food waste recycling, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/recycling